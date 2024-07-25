Launches
Story Patch
Contribute to stories, one patch at a time
Storypatch is a platform where people come together to create stories, one patch at a time. Start new stories or contribute to existing ones. Vote for your favourite segments, and see the most popular ones added to the story every 24 hours.
Launched in
Writing
GitHub
Tech
by
Story Patch by
was hunted by
Izaan
in
Writing
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Made by
Izaan
. Featured on July 26th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Story Patch's first launch.
