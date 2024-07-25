Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Story Patch
Story Patch

Story Patch

Contribute to stories, one patch at a time

Free
Storypatch is a platform where people come together to create stories, one patch at a time. Start new stories or contribute to existing ones. Vote for your favourite segments, and see the most popular ones added to the story every 24 hours.
Launched in
Writing
GitHub
Tech
 by
Story Patch
Polymer hiring
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
About this launch
Story Patch
Story PatchContribute to stories, one patch at a time
0
reviews
23
followers
Story Patch by
Story Patch
was hunted by
Izaan
in Writing, GitHub, Tech. Made by
Izaan
. Featured on July 26th, 2024.
Story Patch
is not rated yet. This is Story Patch's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-