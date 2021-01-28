  1. Home
  2.  → Story Cutter

Story Cutter

Cut your long videos into short stories for social media ✂️

Android
Instagram
User Experience
+ 2
Story Cutter helps you to create stories out of your long videos! it will split that long video into separate segments with the required length by the social media platform you would like to share your video.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Idan Ben Shalom
Maker
Hello everyone! So excited to share with you the latest product of our team. Story Cutter! https://play.google.com/store/ap... Story Cutter helps you to create stories out of your long videos. so that you can share them easily to your preferred social media platform (Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapcat, etc..) We have put a lot of efforts in creating a great user experience in this app, dedicated to all of the social media content creators. Further reading on our website: https://www.cubetix.com/products... Would love to hear your comments below, thanks! :)
Share