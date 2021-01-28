discussion
Idan Ben Shalom
Maker
Hello everyone! So excited to share with you the latest product of our team. Story Cutter! https://play.google.com/store/ap... Story Cutter helps you to create stories out of your long videos. so that you can share them easily to your preferred social media platform (Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapcat, etc..) We have put a lot of efforts in creating a great user experience in this app, dedicated to all of the social media content creators. Further reading on our website: https://www.cubetix.com/products... Would love to hear your comments below, thanks! :)
