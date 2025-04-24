Launches
Home
Product
StormScape
Dynamic weather effects for macos
Visit
Upvote 62
StormScape brings dynamic weather effects to macOS, featuring live snow, rain, and interactive animations optimized for performance and accessibility.
Free Options
Productivity
User Experience
Free Lifetime Licens
Meet the team
About this launch
StormScape
StormScape by
was hunted by
Lambworks
in
Productivity
User Experience
. Featured on April 25th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is StormScape's first launch.