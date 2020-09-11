discussion
Hey PH!👋 We’re thrilled to launch Stormly! ⚡⚡⚡ We’ve built Stormly because after working with other analytics products like Mixpanel, GA, or Amplitude, we hit their limitations in terms of flexibility. That meant eventually doing manual analysis and juggling between multiple products, having to pay for each of them a separate subscription. So we’ve decided to build the ⭐One And Only⭐ analytics tool you will ever need.💫 A platform that allows you to use existing AI-based elements to quickly put together solutions adjusted to your needs, which is not only extremely powerful ⚡and automated but also flexible and shareable. 👨👨👧👧 With Stormly, you can also dig into your data without any limitations, specify custom user properties, use custom SQL, and create or reuse custom plugins like forecasting, prediction models, and much more. Give it a go with a 💸Free Forever Builder Plan💸 and see how easy it is to create new solutions in the form of Templates, or sign up for a 🕊️Free Trial 🕊️to run powerful analysis on your own data, using ready Templates, with just a few clicks. 😻We’ve also prepared a special 30% discount for the first 3 months for the Product Hunters.😻 We hope you like what we've done here and are excited to hear your feedback!
