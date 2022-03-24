We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Storm Chess

Unique real-time chess without a queue for a move

Players can move all the pieces at the same time, but the pieces have a cooldown. However, all pieces have the same trajectory as in classical chess.
