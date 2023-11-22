Get app
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
See StoriesOnBoard’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → StoriesOnBoard AI User Story Generator
StoriesOnBoard AI User Story Generator

StoriesOnBoard AI User Story Generator

Write excellent user stories with AI assistance

Free Options
AI is a game changer, so why don’t you start your project with AI assistance? Save time and effort by building a backlog in seconds. Generate user stories, and acceptance criteria, and write release summaries with StoriesOnBoard’s new and powerful AI feature.
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Artificial Intelligence
 by
StoriesOnBoard

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for giving us some of your valuable time! Have any thoughts, ideas, or suggestions about the product or the AI feature directly? Don't keep it to yourself, we LOVE feedback! We welcome all suggestions so we can keep improving."

StoriesOnBoard AI User Story Generator
The makers of StoriesOnBoard AI User Story Generator
About this launch
StoriesOnBoardThe user story mapping tool
19reviews
StoriesOnBoard AI User Story Generator by
StoriesOnBoard
was hunted by
Eszter Mizsei
in SaaS, Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Gergő Mátyás
,
Ágnes Burkus
,
Eszter Mizsei
,
Árpád Tamás
,
Gergő Mátyás
and
Tamas Parvanyik
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
StoriesOnBoard
is rated 4.2/5 by 17 users. It first launched on February 14th, 2015.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-