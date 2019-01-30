Stories Video Editor
Edit any video to fit Instagram/Snapchat stories for free.
Stories Video Editor is a simple tool to help you optimize your video for social stores.
- Pros:
Очень удобно использовать продукт.Cons:
Пока это лучшее, что нашла
рекомендую всемOksana Kolesnikova has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Very useful!Cons:
No cons
I think it will be on topDaria Semonenko has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Dmitriy DubovikMaker@dmitriy_dubovik · CMO at https://insense.pro/
Hi all! Have you tried uploading a longer or landscape format video to IG or Snap stories? Then you feel our pain. We got tired of videos being cut off and cropped awkwardly, so we created a super simple tool to fit or crop your videos to the exact right dimensions. Plus, you can send your newly edited video to Facebook Ads manager to run official ads with just one click. We build this tool for our personal use, but want to share it with the community. So it's free: no watermarks, no trials, just free!
Денис Рябов@new_user_2f074baa02 · Frontend developer
It already saved my time this morning. Sometimes the most simple tools are truly the most useful
Dmitriy DubovikMaker@dmitriy_dubovik · CMO at https://insense.pro/
@new_user_2f074baa02 Thank you, Denis. Enjoy and let us know if you have any feedback.
Виктория Коршунова@victoria_bykanova · Hi! I am jinior smm specialist
Sweet! Really simple and easy to use. I just didn't get the last part with integration with Facebook and Snapchat ads. What's that?
Dmitriy DubovikMaker@dmitriy_dubovik · CMO at https://insense.pro/
@victoria_bykanova Good point. This is the feature that Insense current clients love the most. Since you've been rendering your video to fit the Instagram/Snapchat dimensions you can save your time and send it to your Ads manager with a push of a button. Simply create a new ad and add your video from the library - it's already there!
Zhouchen TangPro@zhouchen_tang · TRILIGHT on Kickstarter
i like video editing. very good product! keep it up!
Dmitriy DubovikMaker@dmitriy_dubovik · CMO at https://insense.pro/
@zhouchen_tang thank you! Please let us know if you have any insights on how we can make the editor better.
Єлизавета Кузьмінчук@new_user_3dbbae6239 · hr from Ukraine
The interface seems neat. What are you guys planning to add in the future?
Dmitriy DubovikMaker@dmitriy_dubovik · CMO at https://insense.pro/
@new_user_3dbbae6239 Well, there are a number of features we are already working on. Here are the top 3 on our list: - adding/editing text - adding/editing subtitles (majority of Instagram users check their Instagram stories with sound turned off) - a range of templates to choose from
