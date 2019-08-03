Discussion
Hi, Product Hunters! A couple of weeks ago, we launched our first product on Product Hunt – Source Wireframe Kit. We received a lot of upvotes and took second place among the products of the day. Huge thanks to all for your support! Today we are launching our new product. Stories Illustration Kit is a set of 11 trendy and stylish illustrations for any task. Stories made for Adobe Illustrator and any program working with SVG files. All illustrations are fully editable. So, hope it will be helpful for you. Would love to know what you think and if you have any questions, you're welcome! Also, we provide for all hunters 20% discount promo code - PHUNT20. Use it on the checkout popup. Try it now: https://stories.forpeople.studio/
Hi Max! Congrats on your Product Hunt success with Source WIreframe Kit! The illustrations look very sharp and stylish, great job!
