Stories 3.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nikita Astakhov
MakerStories, Founder
Hey everyone, Today we are back again with absolutely new version of Stories learning app. This version will help you to upgrade your professional skills with animated courses made from industry best podcasts. After few months of research and development we have taken into account many requests of users in our new product. We have developed a new and significantly simplified UI and UX from scratch. Most importantly, we decided that our short story course format is perfect for the visual presentation of podcasts. And now It is really easy to get the most valuable information from your favourite episodes. We are currently capable of adding 2-3 new courses each week. So don’t hesitate to download the app and turn on push notifications to stay tuned for our updates. Thank you and have a nice day😊
UpvoteShare