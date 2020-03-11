  1. Home
Storiella

Helping parents teach their children to read

Storiella has been founded by two former teachers who are now parents. We've been learning about Phonics along with our children and want to share more information about this fantastic way of teaching children to read.
One thing to note, the Content Management System is custom - no WordPress - would love feedback on the look and feel of the website.
