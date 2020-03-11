Deals
Storiella
Storiella
Helping parents teach their children to read
Education
Storiella has been founded by two former teachers who are now parents. We've been learning about Phonics along with our children and want to share more information about this fantastic way of teaching children to read.
2 hours ago
Jason McKee
One thing to note, the Content Management System is custom - no WordPress - would love feedback on the look and feel of the website.
11 hours ago
