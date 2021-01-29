Storetasker 2.0

discussion
Charlie Fogarty
MakerCo-Founder at Storetasker
Hey all! For ecommerce brands, building + improving their Shopify store is incredibly important, but finding a great developer is a huge headache - especially for smaller projects needed week after week. And for the most talented Shopify developers, their experience connecting with the brands that need them is equally as frustrating. To solve this, we've spent the last 10 months rebuilding Storetasker from the ground up - creating the easiest way to connect with a trusted, talented, and reliable Shopify developer. We've done over 5,000 interviews and have hand selected the Experts in our community. They're an exceptional group of people who have now worked with over 30k Shopify brands. Here's how it works: 1. In simple language, tell us about your Shopify project. 2. Within a few hours, we pair you with the right developer in the network based on skills, location, and experience. 3. You quickly get a quote, and work with them directly. Behind the scenes, we've streamlined everything for the Experts: fully integrated communications, project quotes, payment, and 24/7 support which helps them deliver a great experience. And here's more of the story in TechCrunch today: https://techcrunch.com/2021/01/2... Thanks for checking it out and excited to hear what you think!
@crfogarty Love it. Like Upwork or Fiverr but for Shopify experts! Is there a way to see all the categories you have selected the experts from?
This is huge for all shopify users. Stoked for you guys!
Thanks @toddsaunders 🙌
Sounds nice! 💯
Thanks @prilutskiy!
Congrats to the team 🎉
