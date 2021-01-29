  1. Home
Storetasker 2.0

Where Shopify brands meet their developer

Storetasker matches you to a trusted Shopify Expert within a few hours for projects big and small. We've interviewed over 5,000 developers, hand selected the top 5%, and streamlined the experience from end to end.
discussion
3 Reviews5.0/5
Charlie Fogarty
Maker
Co-Founder at Storetasker
Hey all! For ecommerce brands, building + improving their Shopify store is incredibly important, but finding a great developer is a huge headache - especially for smaller projects needed week after week. And for the most talented Shopify developers, their experience connecting with the brands that need them is equally as frustrating. To solve this, we've spent the last 10 months rebuilding Storetasker from the ground up - creating the easiest way to connect with a trusted, talented, and reliable Shopify developer. We've done over 5,000 interviews and have hand selected the Experts in our community. They're an exceptional group of people who have now worked with over 30k Shopify brands. Here's how it works: 1. In simple language, tell us about your Shopify project. 2. Within a few hours, we pair you with the right developer in the network based on skills, location, and experience. 3. You quickly get a quote, and work with them directly. Behind the scenes, we've streamlined everything for the Experts: fully integrated communications, project quotes, payment, and 24/7 support which helps them deliver a great experience. And here's more of the story in TechCrunch today: https://techcrunch.com/2021/01/2... Thanks for checking it out and excited to hear what you think!
Kevin William David
Mentor
Ex Community @AngelList. Top Hunter 🥈
@crfogarty Love it. Like Upwork or Fiverr but for Shopify experts! Is there a way to see all the categories you have selected the experts from?
Todd SaundersCEO @ adHawk
This is huge for all shopify users. Stoked for you guys!
Charlie Fogarty
Maker
Co-Founder at Storetasker
Thanks @toddsaunders 🙌
Max Prilutskiy
I build Typeform. 🚀 It's exciting!
Sounds nice! 💯
Charlie Fogarty
Maker
Co-Founder at Storetasker
Thanks @prilutskiy!
Samuel alex 🔥
Technology lover @ product hunter
Congrats to the team 🎉
TomBuilding usebolt.io
You guys always have a beautiful UI - same again this time around! Congrats on 2.0
