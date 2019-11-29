Home
StoreSkipper
StoreSkipper
Bringing tech to you.
Storeskipper is an app that lets you get electronics delivered to your door. This saves you precious time that could be used for other things instead of long commute times, searching each store for availability and finding the best deal.
Stephen Tapia
Living in a city plagued with traffic, I found this as a solution for saving people time when shopping.
