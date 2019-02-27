Making promotional screenshots for the App Store is tedious: it takes time and it's hard for non-designers.
Store Screens is the way to making cool-looking screenshots, for iPhone and iPad without the struggle.
ArnaudMaker@eveningkid · Creator
Hello everyone, I have been working on this project for a few months, and mostly shared with my friends. Right now, I believe it is ready to get tried by the community, as I am sure that it could help people out there. It is all available for free, so you have nothing to lose! I really hope that this tool can improve this long process of making screenshots for the App Store, without all the struggle (especially for the newcomers). ✨ If you have any previous experience making screenshots and wish to give some feedback on the app, please do :) I genuinely hope to improve the service so it becomes even better for the entire community of app developers. Thank you! 😁
