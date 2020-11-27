discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Matt Schlicht
Maker
CEO of Octane AI
I put this together after seeing hundreds of people on Twitter ask for a simple product just like this! It was fun to make and I've found it pretty fun to use. There are so many amazing brands in all corners of the world, but they are so hard to find and discover (there are literally millions of online stores). I don't think Store Roulette solves this problem in any serious way, but it is super fun to keep clicking the button and getting taken away to experience new products and brands. A lot of the stores are running holiday sales right now, so I wish you good luck on your hunt for cool products and great deals! :) If you have any suggestions for how to make this better, I would love to hear them!
