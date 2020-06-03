Deals
Stopaganda Plus
Identify news source credibility on social media and search
Firefox Extensions
Chrome Extensions
+ 2
This extension adds text decorations to Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit posts with accuracy and bias metrics (based on Media Bias Fact Check's publicly available data). These data can be found by clicking on an article or post's decals.
2 hours ago
Discussion
Erik Gibbons
Maker
Welcome! Please let me know if you have any suggestions or requests for future version. Thanks!
16 hours ago
