Stop Wasting Time

Stefan
Maker
Dear Everyone, I've developed this app to reduce the amount of time I'm donating addictive apps. My favourite feature is overuse breaks: addictive apps are blocked for a short period after being used continuously. These breaks are designed to give you time to understand if you're wasting time on autopilot. Breathing exercises and a chatbot can be used to make you more aware of the situation. It won't allow you to make quick, impulsive changes to bypass the limits you've set yourself. Android only
