Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Christian Mitteldorf 🛫🇦🇺
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, I'm Christian and I made Stokki! 👋 Stokki is the easiest app to keep track of your investments in companies and funds that you love. I want Stokki to be super clean and distraction free, so you can focus on what you're interested in. With Stokki you can enter your transactions and see your current results, or use the watchlist to keep track of the companies you might want to buy. Powerful company details and dividend tracking are coming, and many new features to help analyze their financials and put a value on it. I am very open to any feedback you might have, or features you want. Okay, I better go back and add some new features now! 😄 Thanks for reading!
UpvoteShare
@cmitteldorf Which markets does it support?
UpvoteShare