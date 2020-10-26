discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Linen & Sole
Makerfintech, gfx, mL, & health.
* Stoic - Thesis // What if we turned emotional trading into a skill set? I have had a theory I wanted to test for a long time. The year of 2020 gave me reason, & time, to finally execute this plan. The market is irrational, the traders are emotional, the economy has reached a new order of variability. Models can be appended & eventually become models that are worth years of training data all offline on your device, due to your grit & consistency. And it is yours, offline, I will not even have access to it nor will others, but you can certainly share your results if you choose to do so. This is a platform for us to master the emotional market independently. I predict that everyone will have their own methodology, some will like models trained for months, some will like models only trained for a couple weeks. Or some would like to keep both kinds, depending on political affairs of the status quo & subjective assessment of company performance. I myself keep multiple depending on time & place. I hope everyone finds this useful & do let me know what you think.
Share