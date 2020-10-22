Home
→
Stock Sanity
Stock Sanity
March Madness-style bracket for stocks
Fintech
Investing
StockSanity is a March Madness-style bracket that replaces sports teams with publicly traded stocks. Different real company stocks face off against one another each round with the better-performing stock for that day advancing into the next round.
