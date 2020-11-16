Stock Events

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
David Künnen
MakerCreator
Hello everyone 😸✨ I'm very exciting to share this App I've been working on for a year now. I made this, because I really wanted to see all the important events of my favorite stocks like earnings and dividends in a calendar like view. Other apps usually have that information hidden somewhere on some page for the stock. After launch in February it gained a lot of traction and I've added a few more features since, like Portfolio and Screener. Now with the latest update and the ability to add from non US exchanges as well I thought it would be a good time to show you guys. I hope it will be useful to some of you too. Looking forward to your feedback. best, David
Share