Stock Alert is the perfect app for monitoring your portfolio of stocks. Easy to get started, beautiful interface and intelligent alarms. Choose between three alarms: trailing stop, day change and target. Set alarm and get notified if you should check the market.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Martin WickingsMaker@martin_wickings · Co-founder of Stock Alert
Hi everyone! If you own stock, then check my app that helps you keep track of your portfolio. I'm here to answer any questions you might have :)
Cameron Steadman@irresistibl
Android version in the works?
Martin WickingsMaker@martin_wickings · Co-founder of Stock Alert
@irresistibl Its on the roadmap, we are going to search for product-market fit with iOS only. Still a lot of features in the pipeline, that should increase the value of Stock Alert as a service :)
