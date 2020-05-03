Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Yahia Bakour
Maker
Hello Makers, We're so happy to introduce a revamped and upgraded Stock Alarm 🚀 Stock Alarm allows users to define their own custom alerts on the stock market, notifying you only when the opportunity in the market arises via text, call, or push notification. Stop setting limit orders before going to bed and hoping for the best, with Stock Alarm you'll be on top of price movements and can catch the action live. Reclaim the countless hours wasted on stalking charts and let us be your market watch dog. We currently offer 3 types of notifications: phone calls, text messages, and push notifications. These notifications will tell you exactly what triggered the alert and what's going on in the market. We also provide over 30 different trigger types including price limits, price changes, technical indicators, sentiment alerts, volume-based alerts, and so much more. Stock Alarm will grow with you as you gain more trading experience, we offer a wide variety of preset triggers including gold & death crosses, RSI oversold & overbought alerts, MACD crossovers, and volume spikes! You'll be able to browse through trending triggers from thousands of other traders with we discover tab. Our focus is on providing a frictionless user experience so if you don't need to use complex technical indicators, then you won't even know they're there 😅 We truly understand your pain points because, at the end of the day, we're traders too!
Upvote (2)Share
Clean design, easy to use, and tons of customization, I can set notifications to meet my trading needs.
I’ve used this app for a couple months now and a big fan especially with the wild markets of current. I haven’t seen a better system for simple stock notifications quite like this. Keep up the great work guys!
@trevor_reeves We sincerely appreciate your support and hope to continue providing stellar service for all🚀
Well-designed product that makes complex tracking simple. Big fan!
Done by the best, looking forward to seeing more growth for Stock Alarm!
@paolo_moreno Thank you for the support, love to hear it 🚀