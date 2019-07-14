Discussion
Maker
Morgan Howell
Want to share a product my friend and I recently built called Stock Alarm. Currently Stock Alarm allows you to set price target conditions on a range of assets (including stocks and cryptos), where you can be instantly notified (via call or push notification) so that you never miss another opportunity sitting in your watchlist. This tool may be great for folks that want to be woken up in the morning to catch early market price movement or for passive traders that want alerts during the day. We are hoping to expand soon to support sentiment based alerts as well as offer tools for technical analysis, like conditions that trigger from recognizing technical patterns - we just need your thoughts on what to build next! We are very early in our endeavors to make trading tools more accessible for everyone, so please try it out (currently only available on iOS) and let us know what you think - we need any and all feedback.
