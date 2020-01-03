  1. Home
  2.  → Stock

Stock

Step up your iMessaging with the imagination of stock photos

#5 Product of the DayToday
Stock makes iMessage infinitely better by tapping into the minds of the world's most creative individuals: stock photographers.
You can do better than text. Add personality to your chats with the variety of stock photos available from up to four providers.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Ayden Panhuyzen
Ayden Panhuyzen
Maker
I made an app that makes iMessage infinitely better by tapping into the minds of the world's most creative individuals: stock photographers. • Not having the best day? Use "cardboard box with displeased face drawn on" to your friends. • Angry at your friend? Send them "man being punched through phone." • Feeling good about yourself? Try "four business people smiling into camera!" • Did something silly? Express yourself with "smiling man holding hammer near head." The only limit is stock photo authors' endless imaginations!
UpvoteShare