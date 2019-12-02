Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Stocard

Stocard

Mobile wallet to store all your loyalty and membership cards

Stocard allows one to store all membership, reward and loyalty cards into a single app. All cards become available via shortcuts on the homescreen or on your wrist (for any smartwatch users).
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Armin Naimi
Armin Naimi
Hunter
I use this app daily and I was surprised that it had not appeared on Product Hunt yet.
Upvote (2)Share