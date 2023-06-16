Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sticky Notes
Sticky Notes

Sticky Notes

Sticky notes

Free
Embed
Sticky Notes Track: 1. green - Todo-List 2. blue - Free Writing 3. red - Quotes
Launched in
Task Management
Notes
Notion
 by
Sticky Notes
UseChat
UseChat
Ad
ChatGPT on your website for your users

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Need your support with a review."

Sticky Notes
The makers of Sticky Notes
About this launch
Sticky Notes
Sticky NotesSticky Notes
0
reviews
3
followers
Sticky Notes by
Sticky Notes
was hunted by
Aravind NotionAce
in Task Management, Notes, Notion. Made by
Aravind NotionAce
. Featured on June 18th, 2023.
Sticky Notes
is not rated yet. This is Sticky Notes's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-