Stickies Capture by Miro

Digitize and edit handwritten sticky notes

#4 Product of the DayToday
With one quick photo, instantly convert dozens of handwritten sticky notes into digital ones in the Miro app. Keep your ideas flowing by organizing and editing them on Miro's collaborative whiteboard canvas, and even turn your notes into Jira tasks or tables
Discussion
Hiten Shah
Hiten Shah
Digital sticky notes. Well actually, this feature from Miro digitizes handwritten sticky notes. Pretty cool. Try it out!
Anna Boyarkina
Anna Boyarkina
Thanks, @hnshah! We're so excited to publicly introduce Stickies Capture - our magical feature that instantly transforms the results of any offline workshop, retro, brainstorm, and other team meetings into digital. Stickies Capture + Miro collaborative whiteboard => 📲Digitize and edit handwritten sticky notes (all devices); 🏃‍♂️Invite your team to keep collaboration going (all devices); 🗃Move from idea to implementation by adding more files, diagrams and comments next to your stickies (all devices); 💫Convert stickies into Jira tasks or spreadsheets (desktop); 🙋🏻‍♀️Timebox activities and vote on sticky notes (desktop); 🎤Turn brainstorm into a presentation (desktop). It's FREE and works on iOS, or Android apps, and in desktop browser! Try it now, and don't worry if you don't have a picture with stickies in your clipboard - there's a demo photo that you can test right away.
