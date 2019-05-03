Stickers for Twitch

With the Stickers extension, Twitch fans buy digital stickers directly from channels and place them on streams for everyone to see in real-time.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Matt CondonMaker@mattgcondon · dot
Hey folks, Matt & AJ here 👋 We'd like to introduce Stickers, a Twitch extensions where fans can buy digital stickers from channels and place those stickers on streams for everyone to see in real-time. Stickers are a 100% digitally native band t-shirt. We're building out a set of fun-as-heck tools to help indie creators get paid online. We launched a little prematurely—happens to the best of us—but snag a spot in our email list for early updates. We'll be working with the first few streamers that activate Stickers and join the dot platform, so share with your favorite streamers!
Upvote (4)Share·
Randy Saaf@randysaaf · CEO Lucid Sight. Serial entrepreneur.
Looks dope. Can’t wait to try.
Upvote (1)Share·
Wayne Chang@wycdd
Love the salient and concrete use case. I wanna buy some stickers.
Upvote (1)Share·