Stickered - Powered by SnapKit

Rhai
Maker
👋 Product Hunt! I'm happy to introduce Stickered! Since stories are just screenshots of tweets now, we decided to make it easier to share content to Stories 🙂 📱 Our iOS & Android apps let users turn ANY website links into beautiful stickers they can share to their Snapchat stories using the native sharing extension; 🖥 Our Snapchat sharing button lets publishers reach a new audience on Snapchat by letting their readers share their content in their stories. It works with ANY website, and ANY app. We'd love to have your feedback 📝
Maker
Echo-ing here- excited to launch Stickered! Sharing web links is a major behavior on other social networks, like Twitter and Facebook. As we've moved to a 'story-first' world, we've lost the ability to share articles, videos, or any other relevant link! Stickered brings this back, using OpenGraph tags to format any website into a shareable Snapchat sticker. Recipients can then 'swipe-up' to load the link that you shared. Give it a try and let us know your thoughts!
