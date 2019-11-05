Discussion
Rhai
Maker
👋 Product Hunt! I'm happy to introduce Stickered! Since stories are just screenshots of tweets now, we decided to make it easier to share content to Stories 🙂 📱 Our iOS & Android apps let users turn ANY website links into beautiful stickers they can share to their Snapchat stories using the native sharing extension; 🖥 Our Snapchat sharing button let publishers reach a new audience on Snapchat by letting their readers share their content in their stories. It works with ANY website, and ANY app. We'd love to have your feedback 📝
