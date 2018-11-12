Sticker Studio for WhatsApp

Sticker Studio is the best app to create personal WhatsApp stickers.
Features:
- Create up to 10 packs with a maximum of 30 stickers per pack
- Use your camera to capture photos or select from your library
- Draw the outline of the sticker with your finger
Roadmap:
- Cut out fixed shapes
- Effects such as filters
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Sven van der ZeeMaker@svenvdz · Founder AcceptCrypto
Hey Product Hunt, I'm here to answer all of your questions.
Nadezhda Kos@nadezhda_kos · Marketing Manager, Sarafan Tech
@svenvdz Hi, Sven! My comliments with this product! Is this only for Android? What is about Apple version?
Sven van der ZeeMaker@svenvdz · Founder AcceptCrypto
@nadezhda_kos Hi Nadezhda, no iOS version has been planned yet, since I'm not an iOS developer. Maybe in the future ;)
