Sticker Studio for WhatsApp

Create your own personal stickers for WhatsApp

Sticker Studio is the best app to create personal WhatsApp stickers.

Features:

- Create up to 10 packs with a maximum of 30 stickers per pack

- Use your camera to capture photos or select from your library

- Draw the outline of the sticker with your finger

Roadmap:

- Cut out fixed shapes

- Effects such as filters

Sven van der Zee
Sven van der ZeeMaker@svenvdz · Founder AcceptCrypto
Hey Product Hunt, I'm here to answer all of your questions.
Nadezhda Kos@nadezhda_kos · Marketing Manager, Sarafan Tech
@svenvdz Hi, Sven! My comliments with this product! Is this only for Android? What is about Apple version?
Sven van der Zee
Sven van der ZeeMaker@svenvdz · Founder AcceptCrypto
@nadezhda_kos Hi Nadezhda, no iOS version has been planned yet, since I'm not an iOS developer. Maybe in the future ;)
