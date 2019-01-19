Log InSign up
Sticker Studio

Personalised sticker packs for Telegram & WhatsApp

Create unique stickers and export them to the different messengers. It's very easy to use - just choose a photo, cut a sticker and start using it in iMessage or export to WhatsApp or Telegram.

Vladimirs MatusevicsMaker@igamesdev · Apps maker.
Hey Product Hunt, I would like you to try this App and give me honest feedback. 😃 Will answer all your questions!
Gleb Sabirzyanov@zyumbik · Hacker. Aiming for the impossible!
There already is an app with the same name: Sticker Studio for WhatsApp by @svenvdz — not cool to use it. :(
