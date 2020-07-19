Discussion
Rishav Kumar
Used it multiple times to share Twitter Posts on my Instagram Stories with those beautiful cards :)
Maker
@itsrishavkumar Thank you, Rishav!
Hello Product Hunt! Sticker Cards is a brand new app for your iPhone that lets you create gorgeous content cards from Tweets and Notes. Now your Instagram posts and stories will look fire, your memes will be twice as more powerful with these meticulously crafted Content Cards. Key Features *Create Content Cards- Make Cards from Tweets and Notes *Customize- Choose from a solid color, gradient or an Image as the background. *Document Scanner- Scan motivational or important quotes from books or documents and generate cards within seconds. *Share to Instagram Stories- Direct Option to share to Instagram stories from the app with full native component support. *Save- Save your favorite Tweets and Notes for quick access later. *Sync- Save on one device and access on any of your other devices. It works like magic. Here's 10 Promo-codes to start you off! 3LW49N4Y69MJ 4A9RH63RYPX4 EP9NNKEFE7MF YHNHN69HKEAF FWPA936JW3FL 9649K6396NJ9 67FFEPY7X9HF EKLJM4W4YEYN 9T649AJN79YW KHKWHFMAEHL7
