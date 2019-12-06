Discussion
Vic Koch
Today is a special day for our team. We are thrilled to announce that our platform after many months of testing ready to release to the public. Our mission is to make private markets transparent and open for everyone. Let us know if you want to help us to change the financial industry of private companies.
Interesting, although it's not clear to me how Stick allows investors/consumers to invest in these private companies. I.e. How do I use Stick to invest in Instacart, @victorkoch?
@rrhoover Thanks for the question Ryan, first of all, we trying to find shareholders who want to sell shares (early-stage investors, early employees, and other sides). After that, we add all the (verified) data to our platform (and bring it to brokers, banks and possible Buyers). To control this process we use our own protocol (approved by the SEC). Currently, we finished more than 47 transactions since March. Our next step is to make this opportunity not only for accredited investors, but also for small-size transactions. Working hard on it. BTW, do you have plans to sell your shares? ))))