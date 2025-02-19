Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Steve by Wonder Family
Steve by Wonder Family
AI that can create an ecom business for you
Visit
Upvote 83
We built the first AI that created a REAL eCommerce business and made $500K 🤯
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
E-Commerce
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Steve - AI for E-com
First AI to launch an Amazon brand and earn $500k
Follow
83
Points
11
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Steve by Wonder Family by
Steve - AI for E-com
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Artem Goldman
,
Ivan Kholopov
,
Oksana Arif
,
Maria Safronova
,
Dmitry Nuyanzin
,
Andrey Shubny
and
Anton Vlasov
. Featured on February 26th, 2025.
Steve - AI for E-com
is not rated yet. This is Steve - AI for E-com's first launch.