Walk to earn free products with Step Set Go. Every 1000 steps rewards you with 1 SSG Coin. Use SSG Coins to buy awesome products in our Bazaar.
Around the web
This Mumbai-based startup helps get you in shape, and earn you goodies as wellStepSetGo lets people earn coins after every walk, which they can redeem in the in-app store for free products or discounts. Available on both Android and iOS for free, the app lets a user earn a coin for every 1,000 steps.
YourStory.com
Hunter
Vijay KumarHunter@vijay_kumar10 · Software Engineer
Awesome App, it made to go for walking
