@StephenColbot was trained on every "Late Show" opening monologue since the show's debut in 2015 and tries to write monologues of its own. It uses OpenAI's new GPT-2 model.
Reed KavnerMaker@reedkavner · product at @billboard + weekend hacker
Hi Hunters! I had this idea after applying for a comedy writing gig that said it was open to those who are "human or a particularly convincing AI." I've seen bots trained on non-comedic material create unintentionally funny output and I was curious what would happen if a bot was trained on comedy. The source material is the closed captioning text from 1,100 YouTube videos. The captions include audience reactions like "(cheering)" and "(laughter)", which helps with creating a rhythm that feels more like comedy. It's built using OpenAI's GPT-2 model (the 117M parameter version) finetuned on GPUs via Google's Colaboratory.
