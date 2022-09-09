Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Step CI
Step CI
API testing and monitoring made simple
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Continuous Integration platform, that lets you test, monitor and secure your APIs
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Step CI
About this launch
Step CI
API Testing and Monitoring made simple
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Step CI by
Step CI
was hunted by
Mish
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Mish
and
Sebastian Wißmüller
. Featured on September 9th, 2022.
Step CI
is not rated yet. This is Step CI's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#146
Report