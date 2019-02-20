Stencil for WordPress is the fastest way to design images as you post! With the Stencil WordPress plugin installed, you have access to millions of photos and premium icons, hundreds of templates and the world's easiest to use image creator.
Adam RotmanMaker@adamrotman · Co-founder, Stencil
Hey guys! I'm Adam, co-founder of Stencil (https://getstencil.com) and excited to launch our new WordPress plugin today. Our new plugin brings the full power of Stencil to WordPress and makes creating images insanely easy, right from within WordPress as you're writing posts. I've constantly found myself hopping around between tabs trying to find graphics for blog articles, but with the new Stencil WordPress plugin, it all happens right inside the post edit screen. I've been pretty amazed at how much time this saves and how convenient it is! You don't even need a Stencil account to get started, you can take things for a spin just by installing the plugin and launching Stencil from the "Add Media" area. We think you're totally going to love this improved flow for designing images as you post in WordPress. Looking forward to your comments!
