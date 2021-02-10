  1. Home
Customizable email templates

Email
Developer Tools
A set of 4 ready-to-go, carefully designed email templates which can be easily customized for great flexibility.
Max Prilutskiy
I build Typeform. 🚀 It's exciting!
Looks nice, good luck! 💯
Valentin Radu
Maker
Maker
Maker. Dev. Builder of things.
@prilutskiy Thanks Max! 👍🏽
Shannon Clarke
Thanks for this fantastic product and open-source too! Wow!
Valentin Radu
Maker
Maker
Maker. Dev. Builder of things.
@sajclarke You're very much welcome! I've been using open source software all my life, glad I can give back, even just a bit.
Valentin Radu
Maker
Maker
Maker. Dev. Builder of things.
Hello Product Hunt! I'm happy to release Stencil, a library that makes HTML email templating straightforward. Designing and coding responsive HTML templates is trickier than you might expect. Each email client has its limitations and building and testing everything on all devices takes a lot of time. Stencil tries to solve this problem by providing a set of 4 (onboarding, transactional, newsletter, and code confirmation) starter templates that can be customized to match any look and feel. Hope you'll find it useful!
Adonaï Mouzita
Free or Paid service ?
Valentin Radu
Maker
Maker
Maker. Dev. Builder of things.
@drsmoke It's open source, MIT licensed :) 100% free
Sharfunnisa Quadri
would it work on active campaign or mailchimp?
Valentin Radu
Maker
Maker
Maker. Dev. Builder of things.
@sharfunnisa_quadri Yes, absolutely. The output is HTML, which can be either added in their web app as a template or programmatically sent using their API. For the first case, I'm working on it as we speak to make it more user-friendly towards not-technical users.
Sharfunnisa Quadri
@valentinradu3 thanks i will try this out..so far i send boring text emails
