discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Max Prilutskiy
I build Typeform. 🚀 It's exciting!
Looks nice, good luck! 💯
Share
@prilutskiy Thanks Max! 👍🏽
Thanks for this fantastic product and open-source too! Wow!
@sajclarke You're very much welcome! I've been using open source software all my life, glad I can give back, even just a bit.
Hello Product Hunt! I'm happy to release Stencil, a library that makes HTML email templating straightforward. Designing and coding responsive HTML templates is trickier than you might expect. Each email client has its limitations and building and testing everything on all devices takes a lot of time. Stencil tries to solve this problem by providing a set of 4 (onboarding, transactional, newsletter, and code confirmation) starter templates that can be customized to match any look and feel. Hope you'll find it useful!
Free or Paid service ?
would it work on active campaign or mailchimp?
@sharfunnisa_quadri Yes, absolutely. The output is HTML, which can be either added in their web app as a template or programmatically sent using their API. For the first case, I'm working on it as we speak to make it more user-friendly towards not-technical users.
@valentinradu3 thanks i will try this out..so far i send boring text emails