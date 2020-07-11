Discussion
Neil Hamamoto
THIS IS AWESOME! Such a necessary tool! 10/10 all around!
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! We built Stems with the goal of making it incredibly easy for anyone to isolate individual parts of any song. Stems will take any audio file (or YouTube/SoundCloud link) and return the following tracks: - Intrumental - Vocals (isolated) - Drums (isolated) - Bass (isolated) - Piano (isolated) - Other (isolated) We have an unrestricted 14-day free trial available, and we're offering a 50% off discount to the Product Hunt community. Use code PRODUCTHUNT at checkout. If you have any questions or feedback, please comment below!
Amazing tool! Finally there's an audio app to help me remove my least favourite member of the podcast, and finally listen in peace!
