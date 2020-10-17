Deals
StellarX
Create collaborative spaces & rich simulations without code
Virtual Reality
Design Tools
#3 Product of the Day
StellarX is a collaborative XR sandbox that empowers anyone to create their own immersive environments and simulations. Simply drag-and-drop, grab and go, point and click, or set it and forget it. You name it, consider it done — without code.
Immersive Technologies for Remote Work
With the current situation being, let's face it, rather exceptional, many companies have had to turn to remote work. In the last few months, we could say it's become the new normal. However, now that the possibility of a return to the office is on the horizon, some are questioning its necessity.
