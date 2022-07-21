Products
Stella
Ranked #4 for today
Stella
Save time catching up on company updates
Stella is an AI solution that ingests company information living in Slack, Notion, Google Suite etc. and prepares daily summaries based on these inputs for leadership teams.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Stella
About this launch
Stella
Save time catching up on company updates
0
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Stella by
Stella
was hunted by
Jonathan
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Jonathan
,
Jean-Pierre
and
Anne Estelle
. Featured on July 22nd, 2022.
Stella
is not rated yet. This is Stella's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
5
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#103
