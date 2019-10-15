Deals
Steerio
Steerio
Feedback loops and actionable solutions for better teamwork
The Steerio App deploys continuous feedback loops with your team or project to help you make teamwork better.
On a regular basis your team is invited to provide short feedback, our analytics spot what need to be improved and generate actionable advices for all
41 minutes ago
Analysing misalignment on projects: How to reduce the gap between project leadership and teams?
A wide range of articles addresses the importance of keeping project teams and leadership aligned. However they fail to provide real-life and quantified examples.
New realities in consulting
For Damien Palacci, Partner and Finance & Regulatory leader at BearingPoint, the future of consulting is about augmented decision-making, co-creation, and powerful ecosystems. He explains how the consultant 4.0 creates value by connecting the dots. This slogan is very powerful: it has multiple meanings, representing the value we want to deliver to our clients and how we view the future of consulting.
