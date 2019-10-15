Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Steerio

Steerio

Feedback loops and actionable solutions for better teamwork

The Steerio App deploys continuous feedback loops with your team or project to help you make teamwork better.
On a regular basis your team is invited to provide short feedback, our analytics spot what need to be improved and generate actionable advices for all
Analysing misalignment on projects: How to reduce the gap between project leadership and teams?A wide range of articles addresses the importance of keeping project teams and leadership aligned. However they fail to provide real-life and quantified examples.
New realities in consultingFor Damien Palacci, Partner and Finance & Regulatory leader at BearingPoint, the future of consulting is about augmented decision-making, co-creation, and powerful ecosystems. He explains how the consultant 4.0 creates value by connecting the dots. This slogan is very powerful: it has multiple meanings, representing the value we want to deliver to our clients and how we view the future of consulting.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Hidden comment