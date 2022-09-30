Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Steep
See Steep’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
STEEP 2.0
Ranked #8 for today
STEEP 2.0
The best promoted Instagram stories to inspire your work
Visit
Upvote 5
1 month free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Get inspired by 1000+ high quality Instagram stories across 23 categories.
Launched in
Instagram
,
Marketing
,
Social media marketing
by
Steep
Simplified
Ad
Scale your marketing copy with the power of AI
About this launch
Steep
Instagram story inspiration for designers
2
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
STEEP 2.0 by
Steep
was hunted by
Daniel Bech Hansen
in
Instagram
,
Marketing
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Daniel Bech Hansen
and
Casper Nielsen
. Featured on October 1st, 2022.
Steep
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on October 9th, 2020.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#230
Report