Instagram story inspiration for designers

Discover the best sponsored Instagram Stories, without having to actually be on Instagram.
Daniel Bech Hansen
Maker
Digital Designer & Entrepreneur
Hey Hunters! 👋 When we don't create products, we are working as designers. In our day-to-day work we use inspiration as a professional tool; showing examples to clients, getting new ideas and staying on top of our creative game. As we couldn't find a single place on the internet to discover quality inspiration of sponsored Instagram Stories – we decided to make the best of our scrappy html/css skills to put something together. Steep is a simple, free resource – for designers by designers: 👉 95 high-quality sponsored stories (more to come) 👉 7 different stylistic categories (eg. video, simple, illustration) 👉 Submit awesome stories by sharing them to IG account: @ steep.design Do you have feedback on how to improve Steep? 💬 bit.ly/steepdesign Are you a developer? (We're really not). 👨‍💻 If you want to help us take Steep to the next level we'd love to hear from you on hello@oimachi.co
Stefanny Castaneda
Love this as a designer myself! I feel like other design inspiration pages often don't actually have the instagram stories examples yet. Awesome idea! ✨
Casper Nielsen
Maker
Digital Designer · Maker
@stefanny_castaneda1 It's really great to hear that you find it useful as well! Thank you for your input! 🙌
