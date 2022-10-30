Products
Steddy
Ranked #16 for today
Steddy
Never lose track of your exercise routine again.
Do you know how many runs you've gone for in the past year? Yoga classes? Kickball games? With Steddy you will, and you'll probably make more time for them too. We make scheduling and following through on your exercise simple.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Health
by
Steddy
About this launch
Steddy
Not another gimmicky fitness app!
4
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Steddy by
Steddy
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Health
. Made by
Christoph Pader
and
Raffi Chilingaryan
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Steddy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#101
