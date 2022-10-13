Products
Steampunk Spotter
Steampunk Spotter
Assisted Automation Writing tool for your Ansible Playbooks.
Scan the quality of your playbooks and get recommendations on how to improve them. Spotter helps you simplify and accelerate your automation with improved playbooks that guarantee reliable execution.
Launched in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Steampunk Spotter
About this launch
Steampunk Spotter by
Steampunk Spotter
was hunted by
Manja Munda
in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Katja Terglav
,
Jasna Simoncic
,
Lucija Korbar
and
Nika
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Steampunk Spotter
is not rated yet. This is Steampunk Spotter's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#139
