Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Steampipe
Ranked #18 for today
Steampipe
Open source SQL interface to your favorite cloud APIs🧑💻
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Steampipe: select * from cloud;
The extensible SQL interface to your favorite cloud APIs
select * from AWS, Azure, GCP, Github, Slack etc.
Open source project from Turbot, empowers cloud pros (e.g. software developers, security folks) to query cloud
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
by
Steampipe
Coda
Ad
A new doc for teams
About this launch
Steampipe
select * from cloud;
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Steampipe by
Steampipe
was hunted by
Ravi Sethia
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Nathan Wallace
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
Steampipe
is not rated yet. This is Steampipe's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#133
Report