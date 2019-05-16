‎Steam Link iOS

Steam Link is now available for iOS, a year after its initial rejection

The Steam Link app is now available for iOS, almost a year after it was first rejected by Apple. Already available on Android, the app allows users to stream their Steam library to Apple devices including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV "via 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet to a host computer running Steam".The app was initially rejected by Apple, according to a statement issued by Valve in May last year.