‎Steam Link iOS

The Steam Link app brings desktop gaming to your iPhone or iPad. Just pair an MFI or Steam controller to your device, connect to a computer running Steam on the same local network, and start playing your existing Steam games
Steam Link is now available for iOS, a year after its initial rejectionThe Steam Link app is now available for iOS, almost a year after it was first rejected by Apple. Already available on Android, the app allows users to stream their Steam library to Apple devices including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV "via 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet to a host computer running Steam".The app was initially rejected by Apple, according to a statement issued by Valve in May last year.
Valve's Steam Link app is finally available for iOS and Apple TVApple rejected the app almost a year ago Valve's Steam Link app is now available on iOS devices and the Apple TV, almost a year after Apple initially rejected it for "business conflicts." Steam Link allows you to beam your existing library of PC games to other devices on the same network; the app is Valve's replacement for a now-discontinued streaming box that carried the same name.
Honestly never thought I would see the day, a year after being rejected Steam Link is finally on the app store
I thought I would be able to connect to my steam library to be able to play from anywhere, like the game streaming service announced by Google. Actually, it requires you to have your steam already running on a computer and you need to be connected on that same network to be able to stream the game.
